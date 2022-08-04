New CSO figures show how many people in Tipperary have died from Covid-19 up to February 2022

New CSO figures show how many people in Tipperary have died from covid-19
New figures from the Central Statistics Office show that 127 people in Tipperary died due to covid-19 between March 2020 and February 2022.
Of those who passed away, 59 were over the age of 85.
Nobody between 0 and 24 years died due to covid-19 in that time.
Sixteen people were between 65 and 74, while 38 were between the ages of 75-84.
Fourteen people between 25 and 64 years died due to covid-19.
The figures are grouped by local authority, in this case, Tipperary County Council.
Due to covid-19
The figures released today are the number of people where covid-19 was determined to be the underlying cause of death.
According to the CSO, this differs from those who died with covid-19 but from another cause.
Nationally
Nationally, covid-19 was determined to be the underlying cause of death in 5,384 cases.
Of those who died, 59% died in general or orthopaedic hospitals.
Twenty-nine percent died in nursing homes.
Home deaths accounted for 4.8%, while community hospitals for 3.4%.
Nobody died from covid-19 in maternity hospitals or paediatric hospitals.
Dublin city had the highest amount representing 17% of all covid-19 deaths.
Leitrim, Galway City and Longford recorded the lowest deaths due to covid-19.
The 65-plus age group represented 91% of deaths due to covid-19 nationally.
