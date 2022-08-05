Past pupil of Ard Scoil na mBráithre in Clonmel published in Poetry Anthology

David Fallon, a past pupil of Ard Scoil na mBráithre in Clonmel and a graduate of the Arts degree at South East Technological University (SETU), has been published in Chasing Shadows, the Creative Ireland Longford Poetry Anthology 2022.

Chasing Shadows was compiled by Shelley Corcoran and edited by Noel Monahan who said: “It is a privilege to edit a new book.

Chasing Shadows has a unique drive about it. It is filled with passionate poetry of a most varied kind.”

David explains that poetry submissions were considered for publication in a new anthology which is launching later this year and is excited to have his work chosen to be included.

“The editor Noel Monahan is a well-known poet and playwright and the opportunity to have my work read by Noel was one I couldn’t miss. When I submitted work, I covered three themes and the three poems also varied in style. I hoped this would give me a better chance of being selected and it turned out it did.

“The poems in Chasing Shadows range from Myth, Greek, Urban, Rural and strong symbolic poetry detailing the lockdown, the loneliness and estrangement this inflicted on ordinary people. In fact, the lockdown is omnipresent throughout the book in a lively and energetic way. I highly recommend this book to everyone.”

David (pictured below) has previously been published in Green Carnations by Bookhub publishing, Turangalîla-Palestine by Dairbhre, online for Pendemic the Covid-19 Journal, as well as the Clonmel Remembrance Walk writing reflections and poetry in aid of Suicide Prevention.

Creative Ireland is a five-year programme which is an all-of-government culture programme that inspires and transforms people, places and communities through creativity.

Established in 2017, Creative Ireland was born out of Ireland 2016, the hugely successful state initiative to mark the 100th anniversary of the Easter Rising.

Creative Ireland Longford is delighted to lead in the development of the county’s first five-year Culture & Creativity Plan.

The overall ambition is to put culture and creativity front-and-centre in the lives of the community.

The date and location of the book launch for Chasing Shadows has yet to be confirmed.