Church of Ireland parish covering Carrick-on-Suir area to host fundraising family fun afternoon

A fete in aid of the Church of Ireland Fiddown Union of Parishes will take place at the rectory in Piltown on Sunday afternoon, August 14.
There will be refreshments and stalls selling cakes, jams, books, bric-a-brac along with children's activities and games. There will also be a colouring competition, face painting and a raffle at the fundraiser that will run from 2pm to 5pm.
The Fiddown Union of Parishes covers the areas of Carrick-on-Suir, Piltown, Portlaw and Kilmeaden. The Eircode for the Church of Ireland rectory in Piltown is E32VPO8.
