Carrick-on-Suir United is looking for new soccer coaches

Carrick-on-Suir United AFC is seeking new and experienced coaches to help out with teams in its schoolboy section.
Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Liam at (087) 909 1661.
If you feel you don’t have any experience, don't worry as the club will arrange all FAI training and support for you if desired.
If you feel coaching is not for you but would like to help in some other way within the club let Liam know also.
