Heritage walk from Ahenny to Rathclarish takes place this weekend

A heritage and folklore walk from Ahenny village near Carrick-on-Suir to the gap at Rathclarish takes place this Saturday, August 6.
The 5km walk is the fifth in the 2022 series of heritage and folklore walks in the Lingaun Valley that covers several Tipperary and south west Kilkenny communities in Carrick-on-Suir’s hinterland.
The walk will start at Ahenny village at 10.30am and will proceed to the Gap at Rathclarish via Curraheen. The walking gradient will be steep to medium.
The walk raconteur is Walter Power, who can be contacted at (087) 4184492 while Máirtin Doheny is the walk’s IND researcher and educator, who can be contacted at (083) 864 8354.
Walkers are requested to arrange their own lift back to Ahenny. Parking will be available at Rathclarish.
