Thurles news and notes

Mary's Meals Walk for charity

Mary's Meals is a global movement that sets up and maintains school feeding projects in some of the world's poorest communities, where poverty and hunger would otherwise prevent children from gaining an education.

A fundraising walk will take place from various Irish locations beginning on Sunday August 7 to arrive in Knock Shrine on Monday August 15.



The walk from Thurles will leave the Cathedral on Sunday August 7 at 8.30am, proceeding to Templemore.

It then leaves the Templemore Arms Hotel on Monday August 8 at 8.30am to arrive in Roscrea that afternoon. The walk will leave Shaws, Roscrea on Tuesday 9th August at 8.30am, arriving in Birr that evening. It will leave Emmet Square, Birr on Wednesday, August 10 at 8.30am.

Could you walk part of the route? To find out more, see www.marysmeals.ie or contact Fr Eamonn Kelly at 0879077985 or Angela Moore at 089-4959519.

AUGUST CLERGY COLLECTION

Takes place next weekend, 6th/7th August 2022 (White Envelope: 07-Aug-22). The money collected in each parish goes to a central diocesan fund from which all the priests are paid. Jim, Joe & Vincent say “thank you” for your continued support on behalf of the Priests of the Archdiocese. We greatly appreciate your generosity.

DIOCESAN PILGRIMAGE TO KNOCK

Sunday, August 7th, 2022. After two years of “Virtual Pilgrimages” from Knock, we now, thank God, return to the traditional pilgrimage.

Bus will leave from Cathedral, next Sunday, at 8.00 a.m. & Town Hall, Templemore at 8.30 a.m. To secure a seat contact Jim @ 085 8278014 or Bridget on 21096.

STEP BY STEP TO FEED THE NEXT CHILD

You are invited to participate in Step by Step Sponsored Walk to Knock, Co. Mayo, August 7th – 15th. Meet at Thurles Cathedral Sunday August 7th, 8.30 a.m. to walk from Thurles to Templemore, (First Step). Information from www.marysmeals.ie/ stepbystep or contact 087 7080736.

NEWLY BAPTISED

* Gearóid Patrick Kirby, Dún Lia, Loughtagalla.

*Alfie Antone Wright Lisheen Terrace, Mitchel Street.

RECENTLY DECEASED

*Dessie Ryan, formerly Dun Lia. Georgina Canty, London, formerly Matthew Ave.

*Mary (May) Doherty, née Cullagh, Longorchard, Templetuohy.



Rahealty Progressive 25

18th July.

(11) Biddy Gleeson & Eamon Fogarty / Paddy Mahony & Jimmy Kavanagh / John Kelly & Jimmy Dwyer.

(12th & 24th) Gerry Stakelum & Sean Moynihan / Matty Shortall & Larry Flanagan.

25th July.

(13) Biddy Gleeson & Eamon Fogarty.

(12) Sean Fogarty & Eddie Grant / John Kelly & Eddie Hosty / Sean Gleeson & Alice O’Connell.

(12 & 24) Jimmy Kavanagh & Paddy Mahony & Margaret Fallon & Mags Loughnane.

1st August.

(13) Paddy Ryan & Fran Nolan.

(12) Gerry Stakelum & Sean Moynihan.

(11) John Maher & Jimmy Dwyer / Mags Fallon / John Kelly & Eddie Hosty.

(12th & 24th) Mick Ryan & Ger Keogh / Biddy Gleeson & Eamon Fogarty.



Farmers Market Charity Event

On Saturday August 6th we are asking for donations in aid of Suir Haven Cancer Support Centre, Thurles.

Our usual market will be held from 9am to 12.30pm – featuring a wide selection of baked goods, fruit, vegetables and meats – pork, beef, lamb and chicken. In addition we offer a variety of locally made knitted goods, hand poured scented candles, and jewellery. Flowers in tubs or for planting are also available. A wide range of artisan food products are also available on August 6th from our regular traders and via a special appearance by the Tipperary Food Producers Group.

We will also have some special guests including a donkey and some poultry for children to view, and some demonstrations - butter making, turf footing and how to arrange garden flowers(cut) in an attractive display. Please feel free to bring in some flowers make your own arrangement – we will also have some arrangements for sale. Some vintage vehicles will round out our little taste of country life – with thanks to Thurles Lions Club and local vintage club members. The Killinan Music Group will entertain us on the day – so please visit any time between 9am and 12.30pm at the Greyhound Stadium in Thurles on Saturday August 6th.