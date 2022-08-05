Search

05 Aug 2022

Tipperary court hears driver drove away at speed from Garda checkpoint

05 Aug 2022 9:33 PM

A driver who drove away from a checkpoint as he was being processed by gardaí had to be pursued after he tried to escape, Nenagh District Court was told.

Darren Brophy of Emmet Street, Mountmellick, county Laois, was charged with dangerous driving, failing to remain at the scene of an accident and driving without insurance at Lisboney, Nenagh, on August 15, 2021.

The court heard that Mr Brophy was driving a vehicle that gardaí stopped at Lisboney, Nenagh, at 3.15am on August 15 last year.

While being dealt with, he suddenly drove off at high speed towards Nenagh.

The gardaí gave chase and observed Mr Brophy turning on to Summerhill and then Church Road, where he abandoned the car and left the scene on foot.

The court heard that the owner of the vehicle was in the front passenger seat and separate legal proceedings had been instigated against her.

Mr Brophy had no previous convictions, the court was told.

Mr Brophy’s solicitor, David Peters, told the court that the occupants of the vehicle had been at a house party that night.

A fight broke out and they had to leave.

The owner of the vehicle was intoxicated so Mr Brophy decided to drive, the court was told.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath imposed fines totalling €550 and a two-year driving ban.

Leave to appeal was granted.

