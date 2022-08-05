Tipperary SHC game abandoned after player collapses

Clonoulty-Rossmore 1-8; Kilruane MacDonaghs 0-8



This FBD Insurance county senior hurling championship group1, round 2 tie at Semple Stadium on

Friday evening came to a premature and unfortunate halt just before half-time following the

collapse of Clonoulty-Rossmore and county panellist Dillon Quirke.



The Clonoulty-Rossmore man was deemed a doubtful starter before the game but was operating at

full forward for his side and creating a lot of problems for the Kilruane defence when he collapsed.



He was immediately attended to by Kilruane and Clonoulty players who summoned medical

assistance with the Knights of Malta crew quickly on to the field.



As the seriousness of the situation became apparent an ambulance was called and the player, who

by now had been stretchered off the field into the medical room at the stadium was attended to by

paramedics. He was later removed by ambulance to hospital.



After consultation between referee Michael Kennedy and the management of both sides, the

referee indicated that he was stopping the game.



At the time Clonoulty-Rossmore were leading 1-8 to 0-8 having recovered from a slow start which

saw a very sharp-looking Kilruane race into a three points lead in as many minutes with Jerome

Cahill, Niall O Meara and Thomas Cleary all on target.



Both sides were wayward in their shooting but Jack Ryan got Clonoulty off the mark with a pointed

free after nine minutes followed immediately by another from Danny Slattery. William Cleary

pointed a Kilruane free before Dillon Quirke responded, having had an attempted goal chance

charged down earlier. Danny Slattery’s second point levelled the game at 0-4 each by the 13 th

minute.



And so it continued with the teams swapping points reaching 21 minutes all square at 0-7 each.



Danny Slattery’s third point nudged Clonoulty ahead after 22 minutes and a minute later Dillon

Quirke used his height and strength to upset the Kilruane defence and create the chance for Conor

Hammersley to rifle home a goal for a 1-8 to 0-7 lead.



Willie Cleary pointed a free for Kilruane and in the 26 th minute a Cleary free struck the woodwork,

the ball falling to Cian Darcy who was unable to fire home the rebound. The premature end to the

game came with Clonoulty enjoying a 1-8 to 0-8 advantage.



Up to that point the contest had been a lively affair, Clonoulty settling in after a slow start, but

Kilruane were slick and pacey in their hurling and presented a goal threat every time they attacked.

Clonoulty used the long ball into Dillon Quirke to good effect and Kilruane were finding it hard to

come to terms with this situation. Danny Slattery was impressive for Clonoulty in the period

shooting three points from play with John O Keeffe marshalling the defence confidently.



Though they were trailing when time was called Kilruane were very much in the game. Cian Darcy

was a constant threat with Niall O Meara working well back the field and Jerome Cahill hitting two

points from play. The game was anybody’s when Dillon Quirke collapsed and referee Michael

Kennedy decided, following consultation with both sides, to bring proceedings to a halt.

The Clonoulty player has the best wishes of all hurling followers in the county for a speedy recovery.