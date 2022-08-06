Curtain riser: Tipperary drama group puts theatre on the menu at local restaurants

Dinner theatre is back on the menu for the Nenagh Players as the group begins rehearsals for its forthcoming season of short comedy sketches in local restaurants.

Originally conceived as a way of giving something back to those who support the Players every year, the dinner theatre has gone from strength to strength and is now a firm favourite in the Players' annual offering.

This year's chance to dine out and enjoy a lighthearted evening of fun starts on Thursday, August 25 in The Peppermill, Nenagh (067-34598), followed by August 31 in the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh (067-41111), and the curtain comes down for this season on September 1 in Larkins of Garrykennedy (067-23232).

Bookings must be made through the individual restaurants and early booking is advisable.

Meanwhile, there is still a chance to get involved - either on stage or in the background - as rehearsals get underway in The Store, Hanly's Place, Nenagh, this Monday, August 8, at 7.30pm. You can check out all the details on the Nenagh Players Facebook page.