Funeral details announced after tragic passing of Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke

Dillon Quirke
Gorteenamona, Rossmore, Tipperary, E25 A257
Unexpectedly in Semple Stadium. Predeceased by his grandparents Eddie & Lyla Fryday and Phil Quirke. Deeply regretted by his loving parents, Dan & Hazel, sisters Shannon & Kellie, grandmother, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, team mates and many beloved friends.
May He Rest In Peace
Reposing in his residence (E25 A257) this Monday evening from 4pm to 8pm.
Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.
