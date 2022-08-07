Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 7

Kathleen (Kay) SLATTERY (née Horan)

Treacy Villas, Cashel, Tipperary / Partry, Mayo

Treacy Villas, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Partry, Co. Mayo. August 6th 2022, peacefully at home. Kathleen (Kay) in her 96th year, beloved wife of the late Con. Sadly missed by her loving family Tom, Maureen, Tony, Gerard, Sean and Declan, son-in-law Colin, daughters-in-law Sheila, Mary, Monica, Regina and Geraldine Hogan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Pauline Horan, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friend.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel, at 12.00 noon and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family, please click on the link below.

Sovereign Lord, as you have promised, you may now dismiss your servant in peace.

Eddie Russell

22 Dunbane, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Siobhan, children Keith, Shane, Jenny, Lorraine, Roisin, Eamonn and Emmet, sisters Kay, Eileen, Stasia and Marie, brothers Richie, Nick, John, Ger and the Late Tom and Pa, sons in law Greg and Mickey, daughters in law Anna, Katherine, Audra and Aoife, his loving 17 grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Sunday the 7th August from 5pm to 7pm, Arriving at St Nicholas Church, Carrick on Suir for requiem mass on Monday the 8th August at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the South Tipp Hospice.

Thomas (Tommy) O'Connor

Ballyvadlea, Drangan, Tipperary

O'Connor, Ballyvadlea, Drangan, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family, August 6th 2022.

Thomas (Tommy), deeply regretted by his loving wife Kitty, daughters; Mairéad and Catherine, son in law Chris, grandchildren; Cathal, Clodagh, Donncha, Daniel; sister Margaret; brothers: Jim, Mickey, Pat and Philly, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing in Bretts Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Sunday, August 7th, from 5pm with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, August 8th in The Church of The Nativity, Cloneen at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private, Please.

Michael (Mick) Kelly

10 Lissadell, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary, E32 YA09

Former NT at St Mary's Irishtown, Clonmel. Pre deceased by his sister Anne, deeply regretted by his loving Wife Leish, sisters Eileen, Marie, Patricia,Gabriel, Josephine and Geraldine, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Monday the 8th of August from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Nicholas Church, Carrick on suir on Tuesday the 9th August for requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to the South Tipp Hospice.

Victor Endicot Goulding

Glenview, Cloughjordan, Tipperary, E53 YN66

Endy, predeceased by his brothers and sisters Roland, Billy, Geraldine, Francis, Bertha. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ada and his family David, Victor, Joy and Caroline, Brothers Jackson, Richie, Willie, Georgie, Sisters Madeline and Vivienne, Grandchildren Racheal, Odhran, Billy, Anna, Charlie, Tom, Alfie, Shay and Benji, Son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening from 4:30-8pm. Funeral arriving at Saint Kieran's Church of Ireland, Cloughjordan, on Wednesday for 2pm service and burial afterwards in Modreeny Cemetery.

Safe in the Arms of Jesus

Funeral Service can be viewed below :

https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish/

House private please until Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Mary Maher (née Dunne)

Newtownshandrum, Cork / Templemore, Tipperary

Peacefully, in Mallow General Hospital. Beloved wife of Frank, dear mother of Linda & Kevin. Will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Eva & Ellen, daughters-in-law Karen & Jennifer, sister Eileen, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Lying in repose in O'Malley Funeral Homes, New Line, Charleville (P56T184), on Monday from 6.30pm until 8pm. Arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Newtown, on Tuesday at 11.30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Funeral after to Newtown New Cemetery.