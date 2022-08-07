Portroe village: HSE update on Tipperary health centre closure is expected in the autumn
Following representations from residents in Portroe, Cllr Fiona Bonfield has raised with the HSE the fact that the health centre in Portroe has not reopened since March 2020, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The HSE has confirmed that it is looking into the situation with the GP services that were providing the services prior to Covid-19 and that it’s hopeful that it will recommence again this September, when an update will be provided then.
