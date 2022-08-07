Gardaí and army thanked for their assistance with the royal visit to Cahir and Cashel in March
Fine Gael councillor Marie Murphy thanked members of An Garda Síochána for their work on the Royal visit to Cashel and Cahir in March at last week’s Joint Policing Committee meeting.
She said the successful day was good for the two towns.
“Hopefully, we will have benefits from that visit for years to come, said Cllr Murphy.
The JPC heard that over 350 gardaí from the southern region and some from Waterford, Kilkenny, Carlow, Laois and Offaly assisted on the day. Members of the armed forces also assisted with the visit.
Chief Superintendent Smart thanked the army for their assistance.
