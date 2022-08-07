Tipperary motorists should expect delays in these areas of the county on Monday

Tipperary motorists should expect delays in these areas of the county from Monday
Tipperary County Council is implementing the following closures and traffic management measures this week.
R-660 Holycross to Boherlahan Road
Stop & Go systems will operate on the R-660 Holycross to Boherlahan Road from Holycross village to Holycross FC on August 8 from 9am to 7pm.
Motorists are advised to expect delays.
L-6301-2 Curraheen to Rathkenny Road
Road resurfacing works mean temporary traffic management will be in place on the L-6301-2 Curraheen to Rathkenny road on August 8 from 7am to 5pm.
Local access will be maintained and diversions in place.
Notices Still in Place
N62 Turtulla Cross to M8 Junction
Temporary Traffic Management is currently in place on the N62 Turtulla Cross to M8 Junction 6 8am to 7pm.
The measures were implemented on July 25 and will continue until September 22.
A speed limit of 60 km is in place at this location for the duration of the works.
Tipperary County Council says the road is passable, but drivers should expect delays.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.