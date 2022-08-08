Congrats to Páidí on scooping long-running GAA lotto jackpot in Tipperary

Huge congratulations to Páidí Landy on winning the Golden Kilfeacle GAA Club Lotto jackpot of €11,900.
Lotto jackpot is won
Huge congratulations to Páidí Landy on winning the Golden Kilfeacle GAA Club Lotto jackpot of €11,900.
And congratulations also to Rose O’ Gorman, Cashel on winning the third chance draw of €300.
Lotto jackpot stands at €5,000 this week.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.