EXPECT DELAYS - Surface dressing taking place today in this busy Tipperary village

File photo
Temporary Traffic Management on the R-660 Holycross to Boherlahan road Co.Tipperary from Holycross village to Holycross F.C on the 8th of August 2022 from 09.00hrs to 19.00hrs for surface dressing.
Stop & Go systems will be in operation and expect delays.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.