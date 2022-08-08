BIG READ: 'Being a local girl, Kate saw the demise of the retail sector in Tipp Town'

This week on the Local Business Promotion Series I am delighted to be joined by Kate Barry from Cappawhite.

Kate runs A Class Above ladies’ fashion shop in Tipperary Town, based on the Main Street, just beside the traffic lights.

Kate has held a keen interest in fashion, retail and customer service her entire life.

She was previously a Hotel Manageress and ran a number of very successful Fashion Bridal Shops in Wickham St Limerick, Mitchelstown and Tipperary Town.

Kate bravely took time out to fight cancer in 2010, and remarkably, while she was recovering she studied for a Law Degree in UCC.

She qualified as a Criminal Barrister in 2013, and worked in the courts until 2017.

She then returned to her first love of fashion and opened A Class Above in 2017.

Being a local girl, Kate saw the demise of the retail sector in Tipperary Town and she knew that a good quality clothing shop, with items not at exorbitant prices, would be beneficial to the area.

A Class Above caters for all types of ladies fashions with sizes ranging from 10-24. It stocks bags, shoes, jewellery, coats, jackets and operates a hat hire too.

There is always a Sale Rail in the shop too for those seeking a great bargain. Kate also operates a deposit system and she has built up a great trust with her customers over the years.

Kate is from the famous Barry clan of Cappawhite and there are eleven in her family. Her Father, Mikey Bingo Barry famously Captained Waterford to an All-Ireland Hurling Title in the 1940s while he was stationed in the Army down there.

He was also the Postman in Cappawhite for many years after he returned to the area. He is credited with bringing the Waterford colours to Cappawhite, which they continue to wear to this very day.

Her uncle Willie Barry won an All Ireland Hurling medal with Tipperary, while her other Uncle John Barry also hurled at inter-county level for Galway.

The opening hours of A Class Above are Monday to Friday 10.30am to 5pm and Saturday 11am to 4pm.

