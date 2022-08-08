PICTURE: Poignant photo of Tipperary's Dillon Quirke before match in Semple Stadium

PHOTO CREDIT: Kilruane MacDonaghs
A poignant photo of Tipperary's Dillon Quirke has emerged before the match in Semple Stadium last Friday.
The 24-year-old Clonoulty/Rossmore club captain passed away suddenly during the senior hurling championship game against Kilruane MacDonagh on Friday evening unleashing a wave of sympathy for his family, friends, club colleagues and parishioners.
Messages of support and sympathy have been pouring in for the stricken young hurler who has been described as being a passionate GAA man and a gentleman.
In a post on social media, Kilruane MacDonaghs said: "Dillon Quirke RIP with Jerome Cahill & referee Michael Kennedy before the start of the Clonoulty Rossmore & Kilruane MacDonaghs game in Semple Stadium."
Dillon Quirke RIP with Jerome Cahill & referee Michael Kennedy before the start of the Clonoulty Rossmore & ⬛⬜ Kilruane MacDonaghs game in Semple Stadium. pic.twitter.com/aucACN3rX0— Kilruane MacDonaghs (@MacDonaghsGAA) August 8, 2022
