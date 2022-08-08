RESULTS: Plenty of surprises in shortened weekend of Tipp GAA club action

County Tipperary
FBD Insurance Senior Hurling Championship
Upperchurch Drombane 0-23 Mullinahone 0-14
Moycarkey Borris 2-16 Nenagh Éire Óg 1-15
FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship
Gortnahoe Glengoole 5-22 Thurles Sarsfields 3-21
Moyne Templetuohy 0-15 Kiladangan 0-14
FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Championship
Ballingarry 2-17 Ballybacon Grange 0-12
Mid Tipperary
Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Hire U19A Championship
Boherlahan Dualla 4-13 Moycarkey Borris 3-15
Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Hire U19B Championship Semi-Finals
Upperchurch Drombane 1-23 Loughmore Castleiney 3-14
Gortnahoe Glengoole 3-18 Moyne Templetouhy 1-14
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship
Holycross Ballycahill 2-14 JK Brackens 2-14
North Tipperary
Watch Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Quarter-Final
Knockshegowna 1-14 Ballina 0-15
Watch Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Play Off
Moneygall 1-17 Kiladangan 1-15
U19B Hurling Championship Play Off
Newport 3-15 Lorrha 2-9
West Tipperary
U19A Hurling Championship
Clonoulty/Rossmore 1-15 Cashel King Cormacs 1-14
U19B Hurling Championship
Arravale Rovers 2-22 Lattin Cullen 1-12
Éire Óg/Sean Treacys 4-20 Rockwell/Rosegreen 2-17
Junior B Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals
Cappawhite 1-20 Rosegreen 2-11
Solohead 3-23 Cashel King Cormacs 2-6
South Tipperary
Junior A Hurling Championship
St Marys 2-13 Clonmel Óg 0-16
Moyle Rovers 3-16 Father Sheehys 1-10
Cahir 1-20 Mullinahone 0-13
Grangemockler Ballyneale 1-20 St Patricks 1-13
Ballylooby Castlegrace 2-13 Carrick Swans 1-10
U19B Hurling Championship
Moyle Rovers 5-19 Fethard 2-14
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.