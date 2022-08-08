Free guided tour of Tipperary's Athassel Abbey on Sunday next

The ruins of Athassel Abbey in Golden. Why not come along on Sunday next for a free guided tour.
Athassel Abbey
A free guided tour of Athassel Abbey will be given by John Cash on this Sunday, August 14 at 7pm. What a lovely evening to look forward to.
Why not make time and come along for what will be a very interesting talk and tour.
