BREAKING: Planning lodged for a massive equestrian facility in Tipperary

Planning has been lodged for a massive equestrian facility in Tipperary.
Allez Farms has made the application for the development at Sladagh, Lisronagh, Clonmel.
It will involve a stable building consisting of 48 stables, foaling boxes, internal corridors and ancillary storage areas.
It also includes: a single storey building consisting of reception, staff office & facilities along with a security staff and employee accommodation quarters as well as an ancillary building consisting of saw dust store, hay barn and covered dungstead area.
As part of the project there will be two roofed horse walkers and the demolition of existing derelict/disused building/stable/shed/structure and construction of six new stables with a two-storey section containing storage and staff welfare facilities.
The application is currently in pre-validation with Tipperary County Council and a decision is due by September 29.
