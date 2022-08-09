Search

09 Aug 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 9

Rest in Peace

Tipperary

Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements

Kathleen Shanahan (née Power)
Collins Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Wife of the late Tommy, deeply regretted by her children, sister Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick on suir, on Tuesday, the 9th August, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at St Nicholas' Church, Carrick on suir, on Wednesday, the 10th August, for requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

Margaret (Peig) Hickey (née Broughan)
Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Hickey (nee Broughan)

Murgasty, Old Road, Tipperary Town

August 6th 2022

Margaret (Peig)

Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Liam, daughters Janet and Siobhan, son T.J., grandchildren Liam and his wife Shóna, Cormac, Jane, Chloe, Thomas, Abagail and great grandchild Croía, sister, brother, sons in law, daughter in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, this Tuesday evening, August 9th, from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary Town. Mass for Peig will take place at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary, on Wednesday 10th and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on http://www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie/. 

Michael Forrestal
Northfields, Clonmel, Tipperary, E91 KX48

The death has occurred of Michael Forrestal (Mícheál Ó Fuireastail), Northfields, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary (and formerly of High School, Clonmel) on 7th August 2022, peacefully, in the care of the dedicated and compassionate staff of Greenhills Nursing Home, Carrick-on-Suir. Michael will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Claire and Fiona, sons Tony and Mícheál, grandchildren Anna, Eimear, Aidan, Christopher, Clíodhna, Aoife and Aisling, sons-in-law Ollie, Ger and David, daughter-in-law Mary, brothers Jimmy and Peter, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and many friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home (E91 KX48) on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Michael’s funeral cortège will arrive at S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church on Wednesday at 1.50pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul or Le Cairde Day Care.

House private Wednesday morning, please.

