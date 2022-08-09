Tipperary gardaí intercept vehicle and driver gave 'some sketchy detail' and car seized

File photo
Tipperary Roads Policing Unit intercepted a vehicle in Roscrea recently.
The driver provided "some sketchy details which were rectified by the Mobility App which confirmed the driver to be disqualified from driving".
The car was seized and the driver arrested and charged to court.
