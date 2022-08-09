Spa House offers 'town and country' residence in Tipperary for around €400,000

“Spa House”, as the name suggests, is located on the most desirable Spa Road in Clonmel and it is currently for sale through local estate agents Moynihan Curran Chartered Surveyors.

While it has a traditional external appearance, the house is of modern construction, built circa 20 years ago and its modern features include underfloor heating, aluclad windows and four en-suite bedrooms.

Notwithstanding its modern construction, the house also has lots of traditional features from half doors to exposed timber beams and a freestanding roll top bath.

As well as the four en-suite bedrooms, other accommodation includes a kitchen diner with an island and an open fire, a family room with a solid fuel stove, separate bathroom and a utility area.

Externally, the gardens are extremely private and offer views of both the Comeragh Mountains and Slievenamon while also including a stone-faced garden shed/garage.

The location on the Spa Road offers access to both “town and country” with the amenities of the town centre and countryside both within easy walking distance.

Spa House has an asking price in excess of €400,000 and interested parties can contact Kate Curran of Moynihan Curran (kate@moynihancurran.com / 086 38 48 272) if they would like to arrange an inspection to view.