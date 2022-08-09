More than five hundred students to play a part in this year's Cashel Arts Festival

Cashel Arts festival is back from September 15 to 18, 2022! Celebrating its 20th annual festival this year, organisers hope to deliver a very special and vibrant festival to the streets of Cashel!

The theme this year is Stories, or Scéalta, and organisers aim to bring some dynamic, captivating and fun stories through the festival this year.

In a statement, they said: "A number of community projects and initiatives are already well underway. Cashel Arts Festival, in conjunction with Clonmel Applefest, has been working on an Artisan’s writing project, in collaboration with writing mentor, Sue Leonard.

"Sue has been working with a group of 16 writers from the Clonmel and Cashel area. As part of the project, each writer has had the opportunity to interview at least one of a number of local artisans who have distinguished themselves with outstanding skills and craftmanship.

"These stories will be compiled into books, which will be launched as part of Cashel Arts festival during the festival weekend.

"More than five hundred students from primary schools - St John the Baptist Boys, St John the Baptist Girls, St Isidore’s School, Boherlahan, Little Flower National School, Ballytarsna and Ballinure National School, in addition to Cashel Community School, have sculpted models of nuns and monks.

"Adult participants from community organisations included: Cashel Day-Care Centre, Cashel Crafts group, Cashel Tidy Towns committee and Brothers of Charity Group, Clerihan.

"The models will help to highlight the original purpose and use of the historic buildings around Cashel and were mainly made using natural and recyclable materials.

"There is something for everyone in the family to enjoy, from on street entertainment, to intimate gigs, plays and arts and crafts workshops.

"There are a number of free events too, with drop in drumming and art projects, music on the Plaza and a community parade, among others.

"Some highlights this year include music from Kris Drever and Immram and captivating lectures from Lemn Sissay and Lara Marlowe, as well as a play, Me, Twice, written by Cashel local, Eoin Gleeson.

"As part of our 20th year, a festival history trail will be displayed on the streets of Cashel for the festival.

"We are collecting memories of Cashel Arts Festival throughout the years and would love any contributions from the community.” If anyone would like to share anecdotes, photos, quotes or a memory of the festival, please email them to cashelartsfestival@gmail.com."

Check out www.cashelartsfest.com for a full list of events and to book your tickets!