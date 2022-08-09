Top prize for 11-year-old Tipperary girl in art competition on farm safety

As part of Farm Safety Week, Teagasc ran an art competition in which four lucky winners were chosen to receive a toy shop voucher.
The competition was used to raise awareness among children of the dangers and risks around a farm.
The overall winner of the Stay Safe with Jessy Art Competition was Isabelle Fogarty, age 11, from Cashel, Tipperary.
Isabelle submitted a very colourful and creative 4 in 1 picture. Isabelle says ‘Don’t be daft, stay away from the PTO shaft’.
Unguarded parts in machinery like PTO shafts are one of the main causes of farm accidents and it is important that machinery being used is suitable for the task, properly maintained with all dangerous parts covered.
Isabelle also used a drawing of a horse to highlight the dangers of blind spots, a striking ‘Beware of the Bull’ image, and an image highlighting hygiene and sanitation around the farmyard.
