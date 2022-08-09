Search

09 Aug 2022

Traffic diversions will be in place around Clonoulty to facilitate Dillon Quirke's funeral

The funeral Mass takes place this afternoon in St John the Baptist Church

IN PICTURES: Dillon Quirke was a promising young hurler who achieved a lot in his 24 years

Joe Hayes celebrates with Dillon Quirke after Clonoulty / Rossmore's County Senior Hurling Championship Final win in 2018.

Reporter:

news reporter

09 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The funeral Mass of  Clonoulty Rossmore and Tipperary senior hurling star Dillon Quirke takes place in Clonoulty this afternoon with traffic to be diverted away from the village on approach.

A traffic management plan will be in place from 10.30am as mourners are expected to arrive at the Church of St John the Baptists well in advance of the 12 noon Mass.

Motorists going towards Thurles will be diverted before Ballagh village through Drombane while those heading towards Tipp Town will be diverting at Holycross through Boherlahan.

Anyone who is not attending the funeral is urged to use an alternative route.

Stewards and members of An garda Siochana will be on duty throughout to help with traffic flow.

