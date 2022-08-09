Tipperary nature lovers: Suir riverside 'walk and talk' on Monday next

The bridge over the Suir at Kilsheelan . Why not come along for an interesting Heritage Week Walk and Talk event on Monday evening next.
Kilsheelan Tidy Towns
As part of Heritage Week, ecologist Mieke Brosnan and botanical artist Mary Dillon will host a walk on Monday next, August 15, starting at 7pm at the river-side car park. This is a free event exploring the variety of native riverside plants to be found in Kilsheelan.
This is part of the Blathanna na h-abhann project which has received funding as part of the Creative Ireland programme with support from Tipperary County Council.
