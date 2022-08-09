Irish Water are carrying out step testing in Cashel tomorrow morning
Irish Water has said it is to carry out step testing in Cashel tomorrow morning August 10.
The testing which is to take place between 1am to 5am, may cause supply disruptions to Cashel and the surrounding areas.
A traffic management plan will also be in place
Irish Water advises customers to wait two to three hours after repair for normal supply to resume.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.