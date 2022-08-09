St Molleran's GAA Club weekly news

The St Molleran's GAA Club U11 team that took part in the activity day at Semple Stadium

St Molleran’s GAA Club’s U11 hurling and football teams had two fantastic days out at the activity days in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Semple Stadium over the past few weeks.

The club’s Junior B and Intermediate teams are hard at work preparing for the knockout rounds of the championship.

The Intermediate team play Erin’s Own in Dunhill on Saturday, August 13 at 3.30pm while the Junior B team play on Sunday next at noon.

All support for the teams will be welcome at these matches.

Some of the club’s members are involved with various county panels.

Gearóid O’Shea is a member of the Waterford U14 squad, who were in action at the SETU Arena in Carriganore last Saturday. Gearóid’s team won all their three games earning a spot in the finals on August 27.

On the sidelines, Intermediate hurler Bobby Landers is a selector with the U14 squad who were in action in Cork. Two wins earned that panel another spot in the finals.

In camogie, three of the club’s U14 girls Saoirse, Ellie and Hannah participated in the National Camogie day in Dublin.

Saoirse O’Callaghan and Ellie Ryan - Reade were lucky to be part of the Stripes team that won the national blitz.

This was a fantastic honour for the three girls to represent their club on a county panel.

The U17 hurlers achieved a great win against Lismore at home last Wednesday. They play Mount Sion in a home game this Wednesday at 8pm.

Meanwhile, the club’s underage academy is thriving with the Well!Kids programme proving to be a big hit.

The club extends sympathy to the Casey and Dalton families on the sad passing of Marian. The club particularly sympathises with Dylan, one of St Molleran’s players; Alan, a former mentor and Frankie, a staunch supporter.

St Molleran’s GAA Club also sympathise with all involved with CLG Thiobráid Árann on the sudden death of Dillion Quirke, which shocked every GAA club in the country.