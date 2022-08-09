IN PICTURES: A tough day for Clonoulty/Rossmore as Dillon Quirke is laid to rest

Dillon Quirke was laid to rest after a beautiful funeral ceremony which was attended by thousands in Clonoulty on Tuesday.
To see the images from the funeral, click the >arrow> or 'Next' button to scroll through.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.