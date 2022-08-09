Garda appeal for public's help in tracing thieves who stole gate from county Tipperary field

Gardai are investigating the theft of a farm gate in the Fethard area.
The farm gate was stolen from a farm at Garrinch, Fethard between Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7.
Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in that area or has any information that may assist the Garda investigation should contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177641.
