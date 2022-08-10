Tipperary county council to develop new cycle and pedestrian path outside this busy train station

Tipperary County Council intends to develop the Thurles Walking and Cycling Scheme which will deliver a pedestrian and cyclist shared path between the Thurles Train Station to Bohernamona Road that provides connectivity to schools along the route, with a designated bridge crossing over the River Suir, north of the existing bridge.
The scheme consists of the development of a walking and cycling route across the northern boundary of the schools in Thurles, which will naturally change the mode of travel to and from our schools.
The majority of the schools are located on the northern side of the town and are in close proximity to each other, however linkages are constrained by the River Suir.
Tipperary County Council is now inviting members of the public to have their say on the route options presented. These route options are now available for inspection on the Tipperary County Council’s website.
