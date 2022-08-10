WOW! Tipperary county council announces major works to take place in this popular location

Tipperary county council has given notice of a range of works to be carried out in Lisbunny, Nenagh.
The proposed works will consist of the following; the construction of a 3.0-metre wide on average, shared pedestrian and cycle surface, on both sides of the R445, a reduction of road widths to a minimum of 6.0 m, along the R445.
The scheme extents are from the junction of the Abbey Court Hotel, to the Lisbunny Business Park, to improve vulnerable road user safety.
Works also include the provision of and upgrade to the existing public lighting, junction tightening works, landscaping, and the raising and lowering of manholes and gullies as required and all associated site works
