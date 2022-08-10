Search

10 Aug 2022

The Kingstown charity sunflower field opens in Cashel this Saturday

10 Aug 2022 3:34 PM

The Laffan family are opening their popular charity sunflower field at Kingstown farm this Saturday, August 13, from 12pm to 7pm. 


Proceeds will be donated to the Irish Cancer Society and South Tipperary Hospice.


 A donation will also go to the Irish Red Cross Ukrainian Crisis Appeal.


The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine, so the Laffan family feel it is appropriate to recognise the war and raise money for the Ukrainian people. 


Niall, who last year started Kingstown Farm Sunflowers, said

 

“Our family have decided to raise much-needed funds for the Irish Cancer Society and the South Tipperary Hospice Movement. These two charities are continuing to do vital work locally and nationally.

“Indeed, no family has escaped the terror of cancer, and we look forward to welcoming individuals and families onto to our farm over the coming weeks to raise crucial funds”.

Visitors will have the opportunity to visit 2.5 acres of sunflowers, take photos and pick a couple of flowers.


Last year Niall Laffan, with the support of his family and friends, sowed a field of sunflowers on their family farm, raising nearly €38,000 for the Irish Cancer Society and Cappagh Orthopaedic Hospital.


“It is hoped that we will have thousands and thousands of fully grown sunflowers in the coming days. We are very happy with the level of interest in this project and would encourage everyone to keep up to date with our progress by following our social media accounts,” concluded Niall. 

The Kingstown Farm team advises visitors to please wear sensible footwear.


Visitors should also bring along Garden shears/scissors. 


Updates on the day will be available on the Kingstown Farm Facebook and Instagram pages.

