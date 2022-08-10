Thurles Ukrainian Community Centre is officially opened

Pat McKenna (Thurles Rotary Club), Ludmilla (Templemore Ukrainian Group), John M Gleeson (Thurles Rotary Club), Katerina (Thurles Ukrainian Group) and Billy Gleeson (Thurles Community Social Services.
The new Thurles Ukrainian Community Centre opened in Thurles last week and has proven a great success with a very large attendance coming to the launch.
The centre is not just for Thurles based Ukrainian refugees - it is for anybody from the country who might be residing in Tipperary. The centre is located beside the Premier Hall in Thurles on O'Donovan Rossa Street/ Hall Street.
Below: Some of those who attended pictured outside the new Thurles Ukrainian Community Centre (TUCC)., at the Open Day on Saturday August 6. We are most grateful for the support and generosity of Premier Meats, Costcutters, Stradavoher Polish Shop, Thurles Lions Club, Hayes Hotel, Thurles Co-op, Peter Cullen, etc.
