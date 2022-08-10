Search

10 Aug 2022

Funding granted to design linear off road walk linking Limerick Junction to Sologheadbeg

Brilliant!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

File photo

Reporter:

Martin Quinn

10 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary County Council in conjunction with the Tipp Town Task Force and other partners has been awarded €42,500 towards the design of a linear off road walk linking Limerick Junction to Sologheadbeg.

The project is part of a broader plan to develop a way-marked walking route from Sologheadbeg Monument to the Glen of Aherlow via Tipperary Town. The project will be developed in stages over the coming years.

The funding is part of a package of almost €6 million to develop 200 outdoor adventure projects across rural Ireland, announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

The investment, under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS), will be key to enhancing our outdoor amenities such as our walkways, cycleways, rivers, lakes and beaches,” said Minister Humphreys.

"Over the last number of years my Department has provided unprecedented investment in our outdoor amenities, underpinned by our most ambitious rural development policy in decades – ‘Our Rural Future’. Outdoor recreation tourism is a growing sector internationally, and has the potential to have major economic spin-off benefits for our rural towns and villages.

"My Department is at an advanced stage of developing the new National Outdoor Recreation Strategy which will underpin this investment and give it a platform for further growth,” added the Minister.

The funding for the Planning & Design of Sologheadbeg Water Park & proposed Greenway is part of a number of measures announced by the Minister for county Tipperary totalling €321,884.

