Tipp hurling stars and All-Ireland minor cup visit kids at Carrick-on-Suir GAA club's cúl camp

Tipperary senior and minor hurling stars took time out to meet with the 101 children who spent a week honing their GAA skills and having great fun at Carrick Swan GAA Club’s annual Cúl Camp at Pairc na nÉalaí.

The Swan Club’s senior hurlers also visited the camp’s young participants on their first day - Monday, July 11 - after the team’s victory in the South Senior Hurling Final the evening before.

One of the Swan Club’s rising stars, Aaron O’Halloran of the Tipperary minor hurling team, brought the All-Ireland minor and Munster minor hurling cups to the camp to show the children the following day.

Aaron and Padraig O’Dwyer from the Tipperary minor team were coaches at the Cúl Camp for the week.

Meanwhile, Conor Bowe from the Tipperary senior hurling team attended the summer camp to help with the Fiserv challenge, which was won by Lexi Fleming one of the Swan GAA Club’s U12 players.

It was a terrific week that every young player enjoyed under the guidance of visiting coaches and Swan Club players and helpers.

Swan GAA Club thanks Siobhan O’Dwyer, Swan Club co-ordinator, Natasha O’Hanlon, Swan Club coach, helpers Marc O’Dwyer, Oisin Long, Alanagh O’Dwyer, Keeley Reade, Ava Reade and all the visiting coaches from Tipperary GAA.

A page of photos from the Carrick Swan GAA Club Cúl Camp are published in this week's edition of The Nationalist now in shops.