EDITORIAL: Why Tipperary needs more trees

In Tipperary, we owe a lot to past generations. Their work continues to benefit us, such as bridges built before Columbus now holding our modern cars and medieval castles drawing millions to our county.

What legacy will our generation leave? One of the most glaringly obvious things we could do to ensure a better future is to plant more trees.

The oldest living things in our county, our heritage trees have provided for our ancestors and continue to protect us.

For all our advancement, we may have lost sight of how dependent we are on the humble tree.

It’s time to start encouraging farms to adopt agroforestry into their existing agricultural practices. Not only will trees clean our air and reduce rising Co2 levels, they are proven to enhance grass growth, water quality and soil health.

In towns, as temperatures continue to rise, trees will absorb carbon dioxide, release oxygen and fresh air alongside providing shade.

Trees also reduce water run-off, helping prevent pollution at a time when Tipperary’s water supply becomes increasingly unreliable.

Trees provide home, food and protection for countless birds and mammals we can conserve rather than add to our lengthening red list of endangered species.

From a psychological perspective, patients with a view of trees from their window have been proven to recover faster. At a time when many suffer from mental fatigue, trees are known to combat it.

What do we want our children to remember us for? Destroying our land and leaving only vast open plains, or rewilding our scenery and rehabilitating our environment?

While as a small nation we may feel helpless as global temperatures continue to rise, we can ensure our county will continue to be a great place to live should we choose to invest in the humble tree that gives us so much.

There’s no reason why Tipperary can’t lead by example and invest in our future, as all oaks from little acorns grow.