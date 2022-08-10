Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 10

Mary Jo STAPLETON (née O'Shea)

Parkstown, Horse & Jockey, Thurles, Tipperary

Formerly of Ballinastick, Glengoole, Co. Tipperary, August 9th 2022, peacefully after a short illness at Aut Even Hopital, Kilkenny. Mary Jo, beloved wife of the late Walter (Walzie) and sister of the late Michael, John, Jimmy and Bríd. Deeply regretted by her loving family Robert, Brendan, Norma, Cyril, Vincent and Catherine, daughters-in-law April, Caroline, Martina and Mary, sons-in-law Paudie and Donal, grandchildren Cole, Sean, Gráinne, Ciarán, Aoife, Nicholas, Ruairi, Maria, Ben, Conor, Alanna and Meabh, brother Christy, brother-in-law Fintan, sisters-in-law Hillary, Rosemary and Christina, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Thurles this Thursday evening from 5pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. Peter’s Church, Moycarkey. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am followed by Burial in Moycarkey Old Cemetery.

Denis (Donnchadh) KENNEDY

Grangemore, Cashel, Tipperary

August 9th 2022, peacefully at home. Denis (Donnchadh), deeply regretted by his family Siobhán, Máire, Deirdre, Donnchadh, Gráinne, Seán and their mother, son-in-law Michael, daughters-in-law Caroline and Marcella, grandchildren Gary, Jack, Michael, Darragh and Grace, brothers Seán and Seamie, sisters Sr. Mary, Eva and Joan, extended family, relatives and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla at 2pm and can be viewed on https://funeralslive.ie/deniskennedy/ followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery, Cashel.

Bridget Sherlock (née McLoughlin)

Loughisle, Kilcommon, Tipperary

Sherlock (nee McLoughlin) Bridget, Loughisle, Kilcommon, Thurles , Co Tipperary and late of Marlfield, Clonmel. August 9th 2022, (peacefully) at the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Beloved daughter of the late James and Mary and sister of the late Mary Jo, Seamus and John. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Anne, brother Eddie, nephews, nieces, relatives, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing this Thursday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 5.30 o’clock to 7.30 o’clock. Removal on Friday morning to St Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o’ clock with burial afterwards to New Cemetery, Kilcommon. Brigid's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link: https://funeralslive.ie/brigid-sherlock/

May She Rest in Peace

John (Arthur) Matchett

Two-Mile-Borris, Thurles, Tipperary / Dunlavin, Wicklow

John (Arthur) Matchett, Liverpool, United Kingdom, passed away suddenly while visiting Ireland for his son Andrew and Aine Troy's wedding in Rathsallagh, Dunlavin, Co. Wicklow. Deeply regretted by his loving family Andrew, Joy and Doug, daughters-in- law Aine ( Troy) and Emma, son-in-law Rob, grandchildren, brother Kelvin, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

At Rest

Funeral service to take place in Liverpool at a later date. Details to follow. The Matchett and Troy families would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at such a difficult time for them.

Margaret Grennan

Faughts, Dunally, Sligo / Nenagh, Tipperary / Banagher, Offaly

Margaret Grennan (nee Johnson),

Faughts, Dunally, Sligo, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary

and Banagher, Co. Offaly.

Died peacefully at home in the loving care of her husband and children on the 9th August 2022. She will be sadly missed by her husband, Eamonn and her children Mairéad, Eamonn, Eiméar and Óisín; her sisters Rosemary and Veronica, her brothers Basil and Brian; her grandchildren James, Conor, Ailbhe, Finn, Róisín, Sadhbh, Méabh, Conor, Féilim, Saoirse and Cian; her sisters-in-law Maureen and Mary and her life-long friend Cathleen; and, her extended family and friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

May her gentle soul be at rest

We wish to thank Dr. Frank Hayes and Olivia, Nicholson’s Pharmacy and all of the Community Nurses.

All enquiries to Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (F91EH98) on 0719159999.

Shauna Freaney

Elm Park, Clonmel, Tipperary

Funeral Arrangements Later