BREAKING: Tipperary gardaí intercepted this vehicle and the driver has been arrested

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Tipperary Roads Policing Unit intercepted another disqualified driver, this time in Killenaule on Wednesday evening.
The driver of this VW (pictured above) was discovered to be disqualified from driving after a check on the Mobility App.
The motorist was arrested and charged to court.
Vehicle impounded.
