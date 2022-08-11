LATEST: Lowry say he has confirmation Cashel Minor Injury Unit has reopened fully

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has said that he has received formal confirmation from the Health Service Executive that full services have resumed at Cashel’s Minor Injury Unit.

Deputy Lowry had recently contacted the Minister for Health on the matter, which was causing concern and frustration for people in Cashel and the surrounding area. The Minister referred the matter to the HSE to provide full clarification on the matter.

There were fears locally that services at the Unit were being scaled back or even withdrawn due to difficulties in securing a doctor that would provide full-time cover at the Unit, which is located at Our Lady’s Hospital

Deputy Lowry also queried the number of days between May and July of this year that the unit was fully operational and had a locum doctor in attendance.

He was informed that in May the figure was 14 out of 22, in June it was 14 out of 21 and in July it was 14 out of 21.

Full time cover was restored at the start of August with service as usual from 9am to 5pm.

The Minor Injury Unit (MIU) was established in January 2007 and is approximately 15 miles from the nearest Emergency Department in Tipperary University Hospital; 80% of clients self-refer to the MIU, the remainder being referrals by GPs. On average 83 clients use this service weekly.