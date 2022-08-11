BREAKING: Planning granted for 'glamping pods' in the Premier County

A planning application has been granted for "glamping pods" in the Premier County.
Anthony Murphy and Helen Fitzpatrick made the application to Tipperary County Council for a total of four glamping pods for guests along with an outdoor/sheltered communal area, a reception/staff hut, bike storage and recycling/waste storage.
The development address is at Coole, Middle Quarter, Newcastle, Clonmel.
The application also includes utilising an existing hardcore yard for parking and part of an existing building for bicycle storage, associated landscaping and an underground treatment plant for drainage.
The plot is situated just off the unnamed road linking Newcastle and Goatenbridge and lies approximately 0.5 km North-West of Newcastle.
The local authority attached ten conditions to their decision.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.