11 Aug 2022

'How can we not have facilities like this?' Sure, isn't the Premier County just great!

Hon Tipp...and Clare!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

11 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

news@tipperarylive.ie

A tweet on social media has been getting a lot of attention and it's painting the Premier County in a very good light. 

The Twitter user posted a picture of an outdoor pool and said: "On the Tipperary/Clare border - an outdoor public pool that’s €3 for under 16s and €5 for adults Run by Tipperary County Council How can we not have facilities like this across multiple locations in Dublin."

The post has been liked over 2,000 times and retweeted almost 200 times. 

Check out the tweet below:

What do you think about outdoor pools? 

