Another act added to this weekend's Cappa Fest

Cappawhite, Co Tipperary
Make sure to get your tickets for Cappa Fest on August 14. The weather is looking great for the day, so no excuses.
Also, an extra act has been added, the great Josh Quinn. Gates open at 12 hope to see ye all there!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.