Residents of Carrick-on-Suir estate enjoy night at the dogs and trip to Wells House

Caption picture above: Hayleigh Griffin, Emily Donegan, Dara Power, Theo Ryan, Tristan Power, Mayson Power, Jose Maria and Harleigh Power all ready for the trip to Wells House and Gardens in county Wexford organised by Ballylynch Coming Together

Residents of Carrick-on-Suir’s Ballylynch housing estate enjoyed a night out dog racing at Kilcohan Park Greyhound Stadium in Waterford City last weekend.

About 30 residents travelled by bus from the Ballylynch estate to Waterford greyhound track last Saturday evening where they savoured some food and refreshments while they watched the racing.

The outing was organised by the Ballylynch Coming Together community group and follows the hugely successful family fun day out to Wells House and Gardens in county Wexford the group organised for residents of the estate last month. The summer outing was attended by 67 children and 28 adults.

Ballylynch Coming Together Group, which was founded at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, raised funds for the trip by doing a monthly lotto. It also sourced funds from the South Tipperary Development Company and Tipperary County Council.

As all grants are paid after the event, the group needed to have the funds raised at the start.

One of the organisers, Pamela Power, said the trip was a “roaring success” with no child or family left out as places were provided for every child who wanted to go.

“Wells House is a beautiful place to visit with woodland walks with beautiful wooden sculptures and fairy trail walks and a mini-farm.”

The playground kept the children entertained while the parents relaxed close by.

The trip’s organisers Pamela Power, Tina Faulkner and Toni Walsh wish to thank Gary Keane from Centra in Ballylynch and another kind resident, who donated treats for the children.

The provision of a defibrillator for Ballylynch e and hosting Christmas and Easter celebrations for the estate’s children are among the other initiatives Ballylynch Coming Together has spearheaded since its foundation.

Jose Maria, Mayson Power, Layla Griffin, Emily Donegan, Dara Power, Tristan Power, Hayleigh Griffin, Holly Keogh and Mykala Power pictured at a wooden statue at Wells House and Gardens in county Wexford.