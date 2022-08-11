Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 11

Deaths in Tipperary
Patrick McINERNEY
Main Street, Cashel, Tipperary
August 10th 2022, peacefully in the loving care of Mary O’Connor and all the Staff at Acorn Lodge. Patrick (in his 94th year), beloved husband of the late Mary, father of the late Pat and brother of the late Denis, William, Thomas, Sean, Teresa Grogan and Maisie Magner. Deeply regretted by his loving family Breda, Aileen, Maeve, Liam and Gary, sons-in-law Paul, John and David, grandchildren Andrew, Mark, Padraig and Don, brother Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
May He Rest In Peace
Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12.00noon and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.
William (Axel) Healy
53 Ard Mhuire, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary
Peacefully at Greenhill Nursing Home.
Missed by his loving sister Madeleine, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Parlour on Friday from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday in St Nicholas' Church at 10.30am with burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.
