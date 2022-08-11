ALERT: Irish Water issue Boil Water Notice affecting approximately 680 Tipperary customers

Irish Water, in consultation with the HSE and Tipperary County Council, has issued a boil water notice with immediate effect for the Tullohea and Kilcash Public Water Supply schemes.

Approximately 680 people in Kilcash, Tullohea, Toor, Grangemockler, Ninemilehouse, and surrounding areas are affected.

A map of the affected area is below.

The notice has been issued due to elevated turbidity that has affected treatment at Tullohea Water Treatment Plant.

However, because of recent water shortages, water from Tullohea WTP has also been supplying water to the Kilcash Public Water Scheme.

For this reason, BWNs are being issued for both Tullohea and Kilcash.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are working to fix the problem as soon as possible.

Vulnerable customers will be contacted directly.

Irish Water's Colin Cunningham said,

"Public health is Irish water's number one priority, and we appreciate the impact this notice will have on both communities.

"However, the restriction has been put in place to protect our consumers.

"Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are working tirelessly to resolve the issues affecting the plant and lift the boil water notice early as it is safe to do so."

Water is safe for hand washing but must be boiled in the following circumstances:

Drinking

Drinks made with water.

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked before eating.

Brushing of teeth.

Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads).

How to prepare water

Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink.

Customers are reminded that domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink.

Preparing Infant Feed

Irish Water has issued the following advice for preparing infant feed.

Prepare infant feeds with water brought to the boil once and cooled.

Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times.

If bottled water is used to prepare infant feeds, it should be boiled once and cooled.

If you use bottled water to prepare baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content.

The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na' is not greater than 200mg per litre.

If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water.

If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible.

It is important to keep babies hydrated.

For customers who wish to check if their property is on the Boil Water Notice, please go to the following link on the Irish Water website: https://www.water.ie/?map= supply-and-service-updates, and enter the property’s Eircode.

Customers can also call our customer care helpline on 1800 278 278.