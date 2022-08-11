Tipperary gardaí expect theft to increase with the rise in cost of living

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart has said he expects theft to rise as the cost of living increases.

He was responding to a question from Sinn Fein TD Martin Browne, at a recent sitting of the Tipperary Joint Policing Committee.

Mr Browne asked if the Chief Supt expected theft of oil and diesel to rise during the cost of living crisis.

Chief Supt Smart said that a downturn in the economy does usually mean more crime.

“No doubt we will see more theft of diesel and petrol,” said Chief Supt Smart.

According to figures presented by the Chief Superintendent, non-aggravated burglaries are up 100% year to date in Thurles.

Across the Tipperary Division, there has been an increase of 37% in non-aggravated burglaries.

Residential burglary is up 29%, while non-residential is up 67%.

Nenagh had the lowest increase of 6%

Property crime increased 32%, with Nenagh up 24% and Thurles up 34%

Property crime includes burglary, robbery and theft.

Cllr Pat English raised his concern that not all smaller crimes are being reported and so will not be recorded in the statistics.

“We would be concerned there would be a number of crimes not recorded,” said Cllr English.

Councillor Noel Coonan asked Chief Supt Smart if he had any advice to the public regarding burglaries.

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart said that he would advise the public to make a report, however, little information they may have.

He said that if the public see something suspicious, they should report it as it may be the ‘missing piece of the jigsaw’ for the guards to investigate.

“If I don't know about it, I can't task my units to act on it,” said Chief Supt Smart.

He also advises farmers not to leave farming equipment overnight and to secure containers.