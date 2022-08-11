Search

11 Aug 2022

Community games soccer finals held in Peake Villa last weekend

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

11 Aug 2022 10:33 PM

The County Finals of Soccer was held in Peake Villa, Thurles on Sunday where Roscrea had tremendous success winning all 3 events with the final game u12 boys Roscrea v Mullinahone going to extra time to decide the winner. This team has to play a preliminary match at the Munster finals in UL on September 3rd with the other two teams qualifing for the Main Munster finals in UL on September 10th.

There is great credit due to all teams that competed today and to their mentors. It is a great achievement to contest a County final. Huge Thank You also to special guest, Grace Flanagan, Cashel, Irish International Soccer player who presented medals and gave words of wisdom to the players.

To all of our Volunteers who gave their time to assist on a long day, to referee Billy Cummins and to Peake Villa for the use of their excellent facilities.

Results:

U12 Girls 7-a-side Gold Roscrea- Laura Brereton, Kaela Crampton, Callie Cullinane, Kayleigh Delaney, Elle Dunphy, Addison, Feehan, Lucy Hayes, Chloe Moloney, Aoife Moore, Zoe Nash.

Silver - Boherlahan Dualla: Faye Burke, Clodagh Fitzgerald, Amy Hall, Mae Kennedy, Robyn Leahy, Leah O’Connell, Avril O’Dwyer, Heidi O’Dwyer, Megan Tarramt. Ciara Tobin

U15 Girls Gold - Roscrea: Orla Carey, Kayla Carney, Tierna Conlon McLoughlin, Katelyn Delahunty, Kayla Dooley, Amy Hogan, Molly Kirwan, Alisha McNamee, Danni Nash, Lucy Nash, Lily Anne O’Meara, Megan O’Reilly, Caitlin Russell, Mya Steele, Lexi Wynne.

Silver - Boherlahan Dualla Dearbhla Casey, Neasa Dwan, Molly Hall, Mya Hickey, Margaret Keane, Sarah McLoughlin, Sarah Meehan, Gabrielle Morrissey, Sophie Moynihan, Ruth O’Connell, Aoife O’Donnell, Abbey Phelan, Doireann Ryan, Nicole Tarrent.

U12 Boys Gold - Roscrea:- Dylan England, Donnacha Grahame, M.J.Higgins, Daragh Hogan, Harlei Loughnane, Ciaran Matthews, Josh McEvoy, Tyller McLeish, Ashton Moloney, Joey Moloney, Jack Nash, Jamie Nolan, Fionnan O’Brien.

Silver - Mullinahone: Jason Ahmad, Lewis Ahmed, Tom Cahill, Killian Croke, Patrick Hickey, Conal Kelly, James McGowan, Cillian Maher, David O’Mahoney, Shea O’Mahoney, Charlie O’Donovan, Dylan Quirke, Joe Ryan, Harry Vaughan.

Congratulations to the winners and very well done to the runners up. There were two tops and a travel mug found on the pitch when tidying up after the games. Owner please contact tipperary@community games.eu

The National AGM took place in Athlone on Sunday Aug 7th. Further details later.

